FAMILY LIFE RADIO is bringing aboard former PILLAR OF FIRE Contemporary Christian WAWZ (STAR 99.1)/MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION, NJ personality DAVE MOORE as APD/afternoons. MOORE also spent many years at then ENTERCOM Hot AC WBEB (B101.1)/PHILADELPHIA.

FAMILY LIFE RADIO Dir./Programming MIKE KANKELFRITZ commented, "DAVE MOORE is an amazing air talent with 20 years of experience spanning from time on the WALL STREET JOURNAL RADIO NETWORK and as the afternoon host at the number one AC station in the nation, B101.1, to most recently with STAR99 in NY. DAVE is an awesome storyteller, and I can’t wait to hear him as he builds a relationship with our listeners>"

MOORE added, "Joining the team at FAMILY LIFE RADIO has been a dream of mine for years. The opportunity to encourage listeners and spread hope across FLR's nationwide network is seriously the highlight of my career. So thankful!"

FAMILY LIFE RADIO, based in TUCSON, operates 41 stations across the country.

