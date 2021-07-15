Settled

The FCC has reached Consent Decrees with two radio licensees to resolve online political file violations.

The agreements with CHADRAD COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (Rock KBPY/HAY SPRINGS, NE and Country KCSR-A/CHADRON, NE) and SEWARD COUNTY BROADCASTING CO., INC. (Country KLDG and Hot AC KSCB-F(B107.5)/LIBERAL, KS) require the stations to create and implement compliance plans but do not impose fines.

