Two More Licensees Reach Consent Decrees With FCC Over Online Public File Violations
The FCC has reached Consent Decrees with two radio licensees to resolve online political file violations.
The agreements with CHADRAD COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (Rock KBPY/HAY SPRINGS, NE and Country KCSR-A/CHADRON, NE) and SEWARD COUNTY BROADCASTING CO., INC. (Country KLDG and Hot AC KSCB-F(B107.5)/LIBERAL, KS) require the stations to create and implement compliance plans but do not impose fines.