Doherty

Former college basketball coach MATT DOHERTY is hosting a new podcast examining how to recover from failure for URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE. "THE REBOUND PODCAST WITH MATT DOHERTY" will post weekly on THURSDAYS.

DOHERTY, the former UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA player and coach whose tenure coaching the TAR HEELS ended in controversy over conflicts with players and who has also coached at NOTRE DAME, FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY, and SOUTHERN METHODIST UNIVERSITY, said in a press release, "Listeners will get an inside seat into the heartache and growth of some of the nation’s leaders in sports, business, politics and religion."

“MATT’s journey is truly inspiring. His insights, and those of his guests, are relatable no matter what field you’re in,” added Regional VP/Market Mgr. MARSHA LANDESS. “We are thrilled to partner with him to bring his leadership skills to the Charlotte market and beyond, first through his appearances on WBT with THE BRETT WINTERBLE SHOW, and now through THE REBOUND PODCAST!”

« see more Net News