Now Offered To Public Stations

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE's "MARKETPLACE MINUTE" twice-daily feature, unveiled for commercial syndication to WESTWOOD ONE NEWS affiliates last year (NET NEWS 6/24/2020), is now being marketed to public radio stations, available beginning in AUGUST. The feature is voiced by NOVA SAFO, MEGHAN MCCARTY CARINO, and JUSTIN HO.

“Our network stations and public radio audiences rely on MARKETPLACE to give them the day’s most important business and economic news,” said APM VP/Distribution and Underwriting CHANDRA KAVATI. “The addition of 'MARKETPLACE MINUTE' means that they will get timely updates throughout the day, never getting behind on important economic news. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this to the public radio audience, who are always looking for more first-rate content from MARKETPLACE.”

The feature continues to be available three times daily as a podcast and smart speaker briefing for AMAZON and APPLE devices.

