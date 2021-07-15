Funds Will Send Kids To Summer Camp

WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated BOB & TOM Show featured a night of live comedy on JUNE 25th at the historic IRVING THEATER in INDIANAPOLIS, raising $10,000 in one night to send area children to summer camp. The BOB & TOM Show's "Pop-Up Comedy For A Cause" benefit event was co-hosted by the morning show's TOM GRISWOLD and CHICK MCGEE.

The pop-up comedy event was produced and presented by The BOB & TOM Show in less than seven days and featured show cast members including comedians PAT GODWIN, JEFF OSKAY and WILLIE GRISWOLD.

BOB & TOM Show host TOM GRISWOLD said, “This was the first event we’ve done in nearly 18 months due to COVID-19. Judging from ticket sales, the enthusiasm of the crowd and the money raised in just one night, we can tell folks are ready to get out and have some fun. We’re pleased that with the money raised we can send some kids to camp to experience a fun and special summer ritual.”

For more info on The BOB & TOM Show, visit bobandtom.com.

