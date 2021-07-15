Lzzy Hale (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

HALESTORM frontwoman LZZY HALE will join GIBSON as its first female Brand Ambassador. The new COLLECTION will span acoustic and electric guitars across GIBSON, EPIPHONE, and KRAMER models.

HALE has partnered to design two sold-out guitars including the GIBSON LZZY HALE EXPLORER and the EPIPHONE LZZY HALE EXPLORER. She was officially welcomed into the GIBSON family onstage at the GIBSON GARAGE in downtown NASHVILLE by GIBSON BRANDS Brand President CASAR GUEIKIAN. HALE will also help drive the culture of giving back as part of the GIBSON GIVES ARTIST ADVISORY COUNCIL.

Commented HALE, “I am beyond honored to be named a GIBSON ambassador. Ever since I was 16 years old, it was my dream to someday be a part of the GIBSON circle. It’s an incredible feeling to know that this dream has become a reality. Something magical ignites within me when I hold a GIBSON guitar in my hands, the same guitars that my forefathers and foremothers of rock slung over their shoulders. With GIBSON, I am the Rockstar I’m meant to be. It is a privilege to represent my genre, my gender, and the incredible power of music that unites us all, with my beautiful GIBSON Family.”

Added GIBSON BRANDS' GUEIKIAN, “It’s an honor to welcome LZZY HALE as our newest GIBSON AMBASSADOR. She is an ambassador of music, not just GIBSON. A powerhouse singer, badass guitarist, and an influential force in music, LZZY is a trailblazer in every sense of the word. From early on in her career, she had a clear vision of what she wanted to achieve and put in the hard work to get there, without compromising. She has and continues to pave the way for other artists leading by example, breaking down barriers, and elevating HALESTORM into a GRAMMY-winning band with a faithful fanbase worldwide. JENNY MARSH from the GIBSON ENTERTAINMENT RELATIONS team connected with LZZY and HALESTORM when they began and recognized that LZZY was different, driven and a one-of-a-kind singer, musician, and performer. Since then, we have developed an ever-growing partnership that we celebrate today with LZZY’s new chapter as our GIBSON AMBASSADOR. We are equally excited to have LZZY join our GIBSON GIVES ADVISORY BOARD, where she will help us shape philanthropic programs and lead the way for artists across generations and genres of music.”

The band is currently at work on their fifth studio album with producer NICK RASKULNECZ (FOO FIGHTERS, MASTODON). They will tour with EVANESCENCE this fall. For tour dates, go here.









