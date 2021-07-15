Live Nation Acquires Mellen Events

LIVE NATION has made a strategic acquisition of WESTERN AUSTRALIA's largest locally based touring company MELLEN EVENTS, designed to position the company for further growth across AUSTRALASIA. The two companies will deliver a shared commitment to bring more events and the biggest international and domestic acts to the region, with MELLEN EVENTS leveraging LIVE NATION’s global infrastructure and resources.

The partnership will also deliver an operating office in PERTH for LIVE NATION, which expands on the company’s commitment to have an on-ground presence in all major cities in the region and the ability to connect with operations in HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA and THAILAND. The deal will also see the joint operation of two greenfield sites, KINGS PARK in PERTH and NIKOLA ESTATE in the SWAN VALLEY.

LIVE NATION ASIA PACIFIC President ROGER FIELD said, “MELLEN EVENTS have built up a really successful business and reputation for reinventing spaces in PERTH and WESTERN AUSTRALIA as world-class venue sites, attracting top talent. By welcoming BRAD and his team into the fold we will provide them with the resources to expand their local business, giving us the ability to produce shows with even greater local knowledge and together we’ll work on a shared commitment to bring a greater volume and variety of shows to WESTERN AUSTRALIA.”

MELLEN EVENTS CEO BRAD MELLEN added, “By joining forces with the global leaders in entertainment, LIVE NATION, we can ensure our long-term vision for live events and continue to grow our business here in WESTERN AUSTRALIA and nationally. This partnership will allow us to attract the very best acts and continue to deliver a unique experience for WEST AUSTRALIAN music fans.”

« see more Net News