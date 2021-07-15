Joyner & Underwood

URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA’s retired syndicated host TOM JOYNER and his foundation is partnering with Comedian/CBS television co-host of "THE TALK," SHERYL UNDERWOOD, to raise money for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The collaboration will kick off with the “CELEBRITIES WITH A PURPOSE” campaign, with UNDERWOOD serving as Chairperson. The campaign is designed to form collaborations with other celebrities to support various charitable events.

That includes JOYNER's FANTASTIC VOYAGE. The cruise is the JOYNER FOUNDATION's largest fundraiser and provides scholarships for HBCU students.

JOYNER said, “I am happy that SHERYL accepted my offer to be the 2021 Chairperson, because she knows the value of having a good education. With her passion and historical successes, I know she will help the FOUNDATION not just reach its scholarship goals for 2021/2022, but into the future as well."

UNDERWOOD added, “TOM JOYNER has set the standard for what balancing philanthropy and commerce should look like. He has always been a stellar example of how to use the power of Black radio for the greater good.

"Together, we will continue to “Party With A Purpose®.” TOM JOYNER is the "FLY JOCK,” so the sky is the limit. And I look forward to working with TOM and his amazing team. This is a match made in philanthropy heaven."

UNDERWOOD is the national spokesperson for PROCTER & GAMBLE’s METAMUCIL brand and for the HBCU "DIVINE NINE CHALLENGE." Her "PACK RAT FOUNDATION FOR EDUCATION," along with her long-term partnerships help bring funds and resources to HBCUs.

JOYNER's 2021 “FANTASTIC VOYAGE” cruise will sail from MIAMI NOVEMBER 6th-14th with stops at the ports of ST. MAARTEN, ST. KITTS and SAN JUAN, PR. (NET NEWS 6/14)

