Tony Yip

TONY YIP has been named SVP/Sales for iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE. YIP will be responsible for overseeing advertising sales revenue for the market. He will report to Market Pres. SHARI GONZALEZ.

“I am thrilled to be able to promote TONY to this position,” said GONZALEZ. “TONY has played an important role in leading our team and our two brands WMIA AND WHYI over the past eight years and now takes on the entire cluster for MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE. I am very confident that TONY will lead our team with continued and even higher levels of success for years to come.”





