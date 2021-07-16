Shirley Rabinowitz

ALL ACCESS sends our deepest condolences to Top 40 and News/Talk radio veteran RICH STEVENS, on the loss his mom, SHIRLEY, following cardiac arrest at around 4a TODAY (7/16).

She had just turned 94 and was a retired elementary school teacher and then principal in the BRONX, NY. SHIRLEY was battling health issues on a number of fronts.

SHIRLEY is survived by son RICH and his sister AIMEE RABINOWITZ. No word on services, at this time.

Reach out to RICH on his FACEBOOK page, or email him at rich@richstevens.com.

« see more Net News