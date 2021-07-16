New Spot On The Dial

WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY football, hockey and men's basketball games are moving up the radio dial along with the format of the former flagship, airing this season on MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Adult Hits WVFM (106.5 JACK FM)/KALAMAZOO, MI. The BRONCOS were heard on JACK FM in its previous incarnation on sister WZOX, now Top 40 HITS 96.5. Men's basketball and hockey games bumped due to scheduling conflicts will air on sister News-Talk WKZO-A-W295CL. Women's basketball will continue to air on R&B WTOU-A-W238AL (THE TOUCH).

"MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS has been a tremendous broadcast partner of WMU Athletics as our BRONCO flagship for 23 years and their commitment to carry the BRONCOS on one of their strongest signals, with cross-promotion on their entire lineup of stations in the market, illustrates that partnership and support," said BRONCOS play-by-play voice and WMU Associate Athletics Director ROBIN HOOK. "The 106.5 FM signal reaches our entire WEST MICHIGAN footprint and is also available anywhere online at jack1065.com, through their mobile smart phone app, and on smart speaker devices like AMAZON's Alexa for BRONCO fans inside and outside the listening area."

"MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS is excited to extend our partnership with WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY Athletics and honored to have WVFM 106.5 FM serve as the new flagship station for BRONCO football, hockey, and men's basketball" said MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Regional Sales Manager JAY MORRIS. "As a WMU grad, I know that BRONCO sports are a major part of the fabric of our community. WESTERN MICHIGAN Athletic Director KATHY BEAUREGARD, her staff and coaches have been incredible to work with and we look forward to continuing these events and programs on our stations for Bronco fans throughout WEST MICHIGAN."

« see more Net News