Country artist LANCE CARPENTER has launched an online mentoring platform, "Music Row Coach," for artists and songwriters, offering lessons, workshops and coaching sessions on the fundamentals of songwriting and the music business, led by CARPENTER and other industry veterans. Visit MusicRowCoach.com for more information.

“Music is my passion, but mentoring is my purpose,” said CARPENTER, who co-wrote KELSEA BALLERINI's hit "Love Me You Like You Mean It," and has had other songwriting cuts from DYLAN SCOTT, TYLER FARR and others. “I want to open up doors that weren't opened for me, and I want to build doors that aren't available now. I want to help others achieve their dreams.”

CARPENTER released his new single, "You're Beautiful," TODAY (7/17), which is the seventh song released from his upcoming 12-track project, "The Demo Sessions."

