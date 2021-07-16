Plumb and Harvard

The former afternoon team at CRAWFORD BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WDJC (93.7)/BIRMINGHAM, MARK HARVARD and STEPHANIE PLUMB ("The Way Home with MARK and STEPHANIE” 2014-17) have reunited for a special episode of THE MARK HARVARD PODCAST.



The episode debuts (7/23) and will feature current events and family stories that the former show was known for.



HARVARD shared, “The podcast has been blessed with growth and some amazing guests, but I can’t tell you how excited I am to be putting together a show with Stephanie again. She might even be a regular addition if things go well!”



THE MARK HARVARD PODCAST can be found everywhere podcasts are found.

