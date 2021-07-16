Sean & Dayna

Veteran air personalities SEAN MCALLISTER and DAYNA ROSELLI have partnered with HIGHWAY RADIO to bring a short-form radio version of their VEGAS REVEALED podcast to the company's Hot AC sister stations KHYZ (VIBE 99.7)/LAS VEGAS and KRXV (VIBE 98.1)/BARSTOW-VICTOR VALLEY, CA. The duo’s ‘all about VEGAS’ podcast features interviews with subjects ranging from celebs, performers and insiders, to in-the-know local residents.

DAYNA and SEAN commented, "We are so thrilled to partner with HIGHWAY RADIO. The stations have an excellent track record for providing entertainment news for visitors as they drive to and from LAS VEGAS, and we enjoy being able to add to that. We know LAS VEGAS well, we get a lot of insider tips and information, so to have an additional outlet to share that information is a win-win."

HIGHWAY RADIO VP/Prog. "GONZO" GREG SPILLANE added, "DAYNA and SEAN's VEGAS REVEALED just makes perfect sense for us, and I'm very happy to help introduce it to people as they make their VEGAS road trip from SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA."

The podcast also streams at highwayradio.com.

