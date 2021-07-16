Mangan

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has appointed KAILEEN MANGAN to the position of ARISTA NASHVILLE Midwest Regional Promotion Manager. She will report to ARISTA NASHVILLE VP/Promotion JOSH EASLER, and succeed LUKE JENSEN, who recently moved to the VP/promotion role at MONUMENT RECORDS (NET NEWS 7/8).

MANGAN arrives from MCA NASHVILLE, where she was Promotion Coordinator, a role she has held since 2019, when she segued from a similar position at parent UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 7/1/19).

“KAILEEN has an unmistakable passion, enthusiasm and vision for record promotion," said EASLER. "When I first met her, I knew she had the talent and skills that would equip her to become an immediate champion of our artists and music. We are beyond excited she is joining our ARISTA NASHVILLE promotion team.”

Remarked MANGAN, “I’m so grateful and thrilled for this opportunity. I’m eager to join JOSH and the regionals in promoting ARISTA NASHVILLE’s phenomenal roster. Can’t wait to hit the ground running in the Midwest and get my PORTILLOS fix, of course.”

