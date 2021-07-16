Meza

I58:10 MEDIA has opened a new office in NASHVILLE with BRIAN MEZA hired as Account Manager. Most recently, MEZA has been in the nonprofit space working with major donors. A few years ago, he served as a board member of HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON, and was also Station Manager of HOPE MEDIA GROUP Christian CHR KXNG (NGEN RADIO)/HOUSTON.



I58:10 MEDIA President DAVID HARMS said, “Our agency is highly relational, and since NASHVILLE is the hub of Christian media and music, opening this office will enable our agency to deepen, grow and better serve ministries and radio stations throughout the country, and the networking opportunities are also much more convenient. We see tremendous growth with this new opportunity. We couldn’t be happier with the addition of BRIAN, his heart for expanding GOD’s kingdom, and his skill set fit our culture and mission perfectly.”

“I am excited to join the team at i58:10 MEDIA,” said MEZA, “I 've seen the tremendous impact they have made on God’s kingdom throughout the years, and cannot wait to roll up my sleeves and be part of this amazing team.”



MEZA’s first day was (7/16).

