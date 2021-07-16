Mountain Stage Special Episode 10/24

NPR/WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING's "MOUNTAIN STAGE" will be presenting a special episode on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24th at the JOHN. F KENNEDY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS in WASHINGTON, DC, in celebration of the venue's 50th anniversary season. The live performance radio show will be hosted by Country artist KATHY MATTEA, with guest appearances from ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL, TIM O'BRIEN, JAN FABRICIUS and CARSIE BLANTON. Details on the rest of the lineup will be announced later.

"MOUNTAIN STAGE" members can purchase presale tickets starting on THURSDAY, JULY 22nd at 9a (CT) and general sales will start the next day, FRIDAY, JULY 23rd at 9a (CT). Tickets can be purchased here.

