Mijo, JB, Natalia

ALL ACCESS has learned that in addition to the announcement YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 7/15) of Top 40 realignments under Format Captain BRIAN KELLY and the rollout of Regional VP/Programming and Regional Brand Mangers, three local AUDACY Top 40 Brand Managers have new duties.

WPOW/MIAMI’s MIJO, KLUC/LAS VEGAS’ J.B. KING, and WNVZ/NORFOLK’s NATALIA SONIAK will continue to oversee local programming duties “remaining at their respective stations with local operational duties added.”

More on this evolving story as it happens.

