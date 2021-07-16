Kearney (Photo: WPTF)

TOM KEARNEY is retiring from CURTIS MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WPTF-A-W253CY/RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC after 39 years with the station, reports the NEWS & OBSERVER. FRIDAY night's show (7/16) will be KEARNEY's last; he informed listeners on THURSDAY's show that he will be bringing the show to an end, citing being unable to get around like he used to.

KEARNEY joined WPTF in 1982 after teaching for several years and hosted his daily talk show, most recently 9-10p (ET) weeknights, since DECEMBER 1988.

