Middays Open!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS-FM/LOS ANGELES middayer talent RAPH is headed back to the military, which leaves a fantastic fulltime opportunity for you.

If you have always dreamed of working at the legendary KIIS-FM it could happen. Do you have great content? You're one with all the social platforms and able to work the phones? Come be part of our family. Get us your stuff ASAP!

No calls but apply by clicking here for this EOE post.

« see more Net News