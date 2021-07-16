Sold

No new station sale applications made an appearance in the FCC database as of FRIDAY late afternoon (7/16).

Among the filings that did make the cut, EXPRESSION PRODUCTION GROUP LLC has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian WHKQ (K-LOVE)/LOUISA, KY to MAIN STREET INDUSTRIES, LLC for $350,000.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of W270AD/WEST PALM BEACH to THE SCHOOL BOARD OF MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA for $456,000. The primary station is WOLL-HD2/HOBE SOUND-WEST PALM BEACH, a version of the buyer's NPR affiliate WLRN/MIAMI for the PALM BEACHES (formerly fed via EMF's WFLV-HD2).

And CUMULUS LICENSING LLC has turned in its licenses for AC KSCR-A-K251BN (98.1 THE VALLEY)/EUGENE, OR. The station went dark to allow K275AA/SPRINGFIELD, OR, simulcasting News-Talk KUGN-A/EUGENE, to move to 98.1 FM with a power increase from 35 watts directional to 195 watts nondirectional. CUMULUS asked in letters from its attorney MARK N. LIPP of FLETCHER, HEALD & HILDRETH dated THURSDAY (7/15) for the licenses to be cancelled.

