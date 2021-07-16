Mayer To Tour In 2022 (Photo: Carlos Serrao)

JOHN MAYER has announced concerts for his SOB ROCK Tour 2022, kicking off THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17th, in ALBANY, NY, running through THURSDAY, APRIL 28th in CHICAGO. The tour will feature stops in NEW YORK at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN FEBRUARY 20th, and the new UBS ARENA in BELMONT PARK MARCH 1st, as well as two nights at the FORUM in INGLEWOOD, CA, MARCH 13th & 14th.

Two pairs of front row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the BACK TO YOU FUND, which has supported many charities, including JOHN’s HEART & ARMOR FOUNDATION, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

Sign up to access pre-sale tickets here.

« see more Net News