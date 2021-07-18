-
'She Rates Dogs' Podcast Co-Host Mat George Dies In Hit-And-Run
"SHE RATES DOGS" podcast co-host MAT GEORGE was killed by a hit-and-run driver in LOS ANGELES early SATURDAY (6/17). He was 26.
GEORGE co-hosted the popular dating advice podcast, distributed by AUDACY's CADENCE13, with the creator of the "SHERATESDOGS" social media account, MICHAELA OKLAND. GEORGE was hit and killed by a white BMW at about 2:20 am (PT) while walking along Croft Ave. near the intersection of Beverly Blvd., east of the BEVERLY CENTER shopping mall; the car left the scene without stopping. OKLAND announced GEORGE's death in a tweet posted later on SATURDAY.
I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now— michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) July 17, 2021