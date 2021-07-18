Acquisition

WORDPRESS and TUMBLR parent AUTOMATTIC has purchased POCKET CASTS from a consortium of public media companies for an undisclosed price.

The POCKET CASTS app was purchased by NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO, WNYC STUDIOS, and CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA from SHIFTY JELLY in 2018; BBC STUDIOS AMERICAS acquired a stake in the podcast playing mobile app in 2020 before the app was put up for sale after a DECEMBER 2020 meeting of the partners.

In announcing the deal, AUTOMATTIC said that the app would continue to function as the company looks to integrate it with WORDPRESS.COM, and that the app's co-founders RUSSELL IVANOVIC and PHILIP SIMPSON would remain on board to lead POCKET CASTS after the deal closes.

