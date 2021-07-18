Terrell

COLUMBIA, SC radio and TV personality and former SOUTH CAROLINA STATE football radio broadcaster BILL TERRELL died THURSDAY (7/15) after a long illness at his home in COLUMBIA, SC at 79.

TERRELL called BULLDOGS football from 1980 through 2004; his radio career started in his hometown of MEMPHIS, where he worked at WLOK-A and WDIA-A before moving to COLUMBIA, SC in 1967 to work at WOIC-A, and, later, hosted at WWDM. He also hosted "JOBMAN CARAVAN" on SOUTH CAROLINA ETV and produced the PBS affiliate's "FOR THE PEOPLE" show, and taught at CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY.

