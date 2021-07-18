ALL ACCESS' on-going coverage of AUDACY's move to a more centralized programming system at Top 40 stations continues as some additional names surface. Local Top 40 air personality layoffs are taking place in the midday, afternoon and night dayparts in many markets.

Mornings will continue to be local (NET NEWS 7/15).

There are unconfirmed rumors that the Hot AC format is next to go through a similar transformation.

Here is the ongoing list of folks who have lost their posts :

ASHLEY - Morning Co-Host WNVZ/NORFOLK. @ashley__yn on INSTAGRAM, @ashleyz104 on TWITTER. (757) 528-9275

GREG CYPIN - MD/afternoons, WKSE/BUFFALO can be reached at greg.cypin@audacy.com or (916) 612-2232

ORPHAN ANDREW -- APD & MD/Middays at KUDL/SACRAMENTO, nights at KAMX/PHOENIX. Find him at OrphanAndrew@gmail.com or (516) 732-9503.

SEAN STEWART - Former Brand Manager WKXJ (1037 KISS FM)/CHATTANOOGA. (845) 505-2432 or shrekradio@gmail.com.

SHORTY – afternoons, WFBC (B93.7)/GREENVILLE, SC for 7 years. Reachable at (864) 386 -5876 or shortyontheradio@gmail.com.

TYLER FOXX – afternoons, KLUC & KXQQ/LAS VEGAS. Find him at (702) 689-1842 or thebookershow@yahoo.com

ALL ACCESS wants to help you get reconnected. If you are out and want your departure, previous job duties and contact information posted, please click here. If you know of folks who are out, please pass this along to them so that we can include everyone who wants to be listed.

« see more Net News