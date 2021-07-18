Elder

The tentative list of candidates for Governor of CALIFORNIA in the SEPTEMBER 14th recall election has been revealed by state election officials, but SALEM MEDIA GROUP syndicated talk host LARRY ELDER's name is not on the list, reports the LOS ANGELES TIMES.

ELDER recently announced his candidacy and came off the air to avoid equal time rules; the election board did not disclose why ELDER is not on the candidates list, but ELDER's campaign said that it had "submitted every document required by the Secretary of State and the LOS ANGELES COUNTY Registrar of Voters late FRIDAY afternoon" and added, “We expect LARRY ELDER to be on the final certified list of candidates.”

The smaller-than-expected list of candidates vying to become governor in the event the simultaneous recall question removes incumbent GAVIN NEWSOM from office includes 41 candidates, including NEWSOM himself along with 21 Republicans (among them CAITLYN JENNER, 2018 gubernatorial candidate JOHN COX, and former SAN DIEGO Mayor KEVIN FAULCONER) and 8 Democrats (including YOUTUBE personal finance video personality "MEET KEVIN" PAFFRATH). Most polling shows NEWSOM currently favored to survive the recall attempt.

