Camping accident kills three

Three people died from suspected acute carbon monoxide poisoning and two others were hospitalized SATURDAY (7/17) after being found at the FASTER HORSES Country music festival in BROOKLYN, MI. CNN reports that all three men were found inside the same trailer on the festival’s camping grounds, and were unresponsive at the scene. The two survivors received CPR, and were hospitalized in critical condition, according to the LENAWEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

Police located the men after receiving an early morning call from a friend who was concerned after not being able to reach them. “Police are investigating the ‘tragic incident’ as suspected exposure to carbon monoxide from a generator that was located near the travel trailer,” CNN reports.

The festival, which took place FRIDAY, JULY 16th through SUNDAY, JULY 18th at the MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY, was headlined by Country stars JASON ALDEAN, LUKE COMBS and THOMAS RHETT (NET NEWS 5/26). Other performers included: JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, GABBY BARRETT, RUSSELL DICKERSON, RILEY GREEN, HARDY, CHRIS LANE, TRACY LAWRENCE, DAVID LEE MURPHY, JON PARDI, CARLY PEARCE, MITCHELL TENPENNY and DEEJAY SILVER.





