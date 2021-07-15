What The Lineups Look Like

As ALL ACCESS noted last week (NET NEWS 7/15), there were some significant on-air lineup changes at the AUDACY Top 40 stations with two new national talents named: WBBM-F (B96)/CHICAGO's JULIA LEPIDI taking middays and KNOU (NOW 97.1)/LOS ANGELES' JOSH "BRU" BRUBAKER in afternoons or evenings on a number of AUDACY's Top 40 stations.

Here's a granular look at the lineups of AUDACY's Top 40 and Top 40/Rhythmic stations -- which begin today (7/19):

KALV (LIVE 101.5)/PHOENIX's own MORNING MESS still leads off in AM-Drive as MORNING MESS co-host JEANA SHEPARD gives up her midday slot to JULIA. NATASHA CASTLES continues on in afternoon drive and BRU replaces MD DANIEL "DJ" VALENINE for nights.

KLUC/LAS VEGAS still has iconic market star CHET BUCHANAN for mornings. KAYLA is out in middays but remains part of CHET BUCHANAN's morning show and is replaced by JULIA. BRU replaces TYLER FOX for afternoons as he exits. WBMX (104.3 JAMS)/CHICAGO afternooner SONIC now does nights at KLUC replacing DJ O., while the syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO remains in late nights, 10p to 2a.

KNOU (97.1 NOW)/LOS ANGELES saw no real changes as mornings are still anchored by the MORNING MESS, based at sister Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5)/PHOENIX. JULIA continues in middays and BRU stays aboard in afternoons with YESI ORTIZ still holding down nights.

KUDL (106.5 THE END)/SACRAMENTO's “THE WAKE UP CALL” featuring GAVIN & KATIE remains in place. JULIA replaces APD/MD/middayer ORPHAN ANDREW. MOLLIE KENDRICK continues in afternoons, while BRU replaces KYKY (Y98)/ST. LOUIS personality HAZE for nights.

WBBM-F (B96)/CHICAGO's lineup looks like GABE & NINA for wakeups, KENZIE K in middays, and JULIA in afternoons and BRU is now doing nights.

WEZB (B97)/NEW ORLEANS will still feature the syndicated KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW. JULIA takes over middays as PD TOM ‘JAMMER’ NAYLOR comes off-air. TPOT & SPEEDY continue in afternoons, while BRU moves into nights replacing the exiting MC CHRISSY.

Legendary morning team of HAWK & TOM remain in place at WFBC (B93.7)/GREENVILLE, SC. OM/PD "SUPA DAVE" JACKSON remains at the station in an off-air capacity giving up middays. He's replaced by JULIA and BRU takes over for afternooner SEAN "SHORTY" McGOARTY who exits, and NATASHA CASTLES does nights.

WKRZ (98.5 KRZ)/SCRANTON morning show ROCKY & LISSA are unscathed as is afternoon team of JUMPIN' JEFF WALKER & AMANDA. Syndicated “ON AIR WITH RYAN SEACREST” comes off-air with JULIA taking over in middays, while MD/night legend DAN ‘FISHBOY’ BREYMEIER retains nights.

WKSE (KISS 98.5)/BUFFALO still has morning team JANET SNYDER & NICHOLAS PICHOLAS in place. JULIA is in middays and BRU in afternoons as MD/afternooner GREG CYPIN is out. NATASHA CASTLES handles nights.

WKXJ (103.7 KISS-FM)/CHATTANOOGA stays with WESTWOOD ONE’s syndicated BERT! SHOW for mornings. JULIA takes over in middays, and BRU succeeds exiting PD/afternooner SEAN STEWART in afternoons. STEWART's other duties as mornings at sister Rocker WRXR (ROCK 105) are eliminated and GREG flies solo. DEVON takes overnights at WKXJ.

WNVZ (Z104)/NORFOLK's Z MORNING ZOO featuring SHAGGY & NICK TAYLOR continue with co-host ASHLEY WIAN leaving the station. JULIA takes over middays for PD NATALIA SONIAK and BRU comes in to replace sister WRVQ/RICHMOND's MATT MURPHY who moves to nights. That displaces LIZ HARRIS who continue to do afternoons at sister Hot AC WPTE (94.9 THE POINT).

WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI has many changes. EVE & ZOG are in mornings, joined by afternooner IVY UNLEASHED with the exit last week of co-host LUCY LOPEZ. JULIA takes middays and PD MIJO slides into afternoons with BRU doing nights.

Pretty stable at WPXY (98 PXY)/ROCHESTER as local morning show “#TEAM PXY” COREY JAMES & BREEZY continues. JULIA does middays, CHRIS DEBBINS continues in afternoons from 3-8p and BRU comes in for 8p-12mid.

WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND retains the syndicated ELVIS DURAN SHOW for mornings. JULIA is now in middays replacing sister Hot AC WPTE/NORFOLK's LIZ HARRIS. BRU takes over for MD/afternooner MATT MURPHY who has moved to nights taking over for DENI LEE who remains as the AUDACY/RICHMOND Digital PD.

Mornings are unchanged at WTDY (96.5 TDY)/PHILADELPHIA with SEAN "COOP" TABLER. PD NATHAN GRAHAM comes off-air and JULIA takes his midday slot. MICHAEL BENNETT retains afternoons and BRU replaces MICHAEL "LA" LEVAY at night so that he can focus on his duties as Top 40 & Hot AC Social Media Captain.

WXSS (103.7 KISS-FM)/Milwaukee retains RIGGS & ALLEY for wakeups. JULIA is now heard 10a-3p, BRU in afternoons and SONIC from WBMX (104.3 JAMS)/CHICAGIO handles nights.

