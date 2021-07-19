Starts Today

THE DAILY WIRE, the conservative website and video/podcast network co-founded by BEN SHAPIRO, has joined the morning news update podcast competition with "THE MORNING WIRE," reports AXIOS.

The new 14-minute daily news show with a conservative perspective will be hosted by Editor-in-Chief JOHN BICKLEY and reporter GEORGIA HOWE. As with other DAILY WIRE podcasts, ad sales are being handled by the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK/WESTWOOD ONE.

