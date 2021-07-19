Maurer

The MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has inducted four new members into its MICHIGAN BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME.

The new inductees include ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A-F/SAGINAW OM DAVE MAURER; the late WLUC-TV/MARQUETTE, MI "FINLAND CALLING" host CARL PELLONPAA; the late WLUC-TV and WNMU-TV/MARQUETTE Station Manager BRUCE TURNER; and WXYZ-TV/DETROIT anchor CAROLYN CLIFFORD.

ALPHA MEDIA SAGINAW Market Mgr. MARK THOMAS said that MAURER's "distinguished career makes him truly deserving of this honor. His hard work and contributions to our stations, the radio industry,and our local community, make ALPHA proud to have him as part of our family.”

