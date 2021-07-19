Pershing Square SPAC Exits Deal

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS is among the outlets reporting that BILL ACKMAN is, "walking away from a deal announced last month that would have given him a 10% stake in UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP."

In a letter to shareholders of PERSHING SQUARE - his investment fund - ACKMAN wrote, "questions from the SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION about whether the structure of a special-purpose acquisition company would allow such an acquisition under the rules of THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE."

THE AP notes, "VIVENDI SA last month confirmed that its UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP was in talks to sell a 10% stake to PERSHING’s special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a deal that would value the record label at about $40 billion. The 10% stake would have gone for around $4 billion."

CNBC reports that ACKMAN's PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS hedge fund will take the UNIVERSAL stake instead of the SPAC. "Despite dropping the deal, PERSHING insisted that VIVENDI was not being 'left at the altar,' and reiterated that it still intends to become a long-term stakeholder of UMG after its public listing on the EURONEXT AMSTERDAM in SEPTEMBER," according to CNBC,

« see more Net News