Condolences to the family and friends of CHUCK BLORE, a famous part of the late 50s and early 60s LOS ANGELES radio family.

TV writer KEN LEVINE took to his blog to share, "One of my radio idols has passed away. CHUCK BLORE. Quite simply he was a creative genius. He was the architect of KFWB COLOR RADIO in 1958 that took LOS ANGELES by storm. There had been Top 40 stations in LA but nothing like KFWB. Anyone who lived in LOS ANGELES from 1958-1964 can sing the KFWB CHANNEL 98 jingle. They were getting 50 share ratings. Successful stations in LA today get 3 shares.

"CHUCK BLORE was a showman and every moment you listened to KFWB was filled with excitement, personality, and fun. Each disc jockey had a distinctive style. ELLIOTT FIELD (who God bless him, is still with us), BILL BALLANCE, B. MITCHELL REED, GARY OWENS, WINK MARTINDALE (also still here), DON MCKINNON, JIM HAWTHORNE, TED QUILLAN, GENE WEED, JOE YOKUM — these were just a few of the larger-than-life DJ’s on KFWB."

Read the full post here.

