Rivers (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

SIRIUSXM COMEDY GREATS is airing a special tribute to the late JOAN RIVERS with previously-unreleased standup performances this week.

"JOAN RIVERS: THE CONCERT PERFORMANCES" will air each weekday through this FRIDAY (7/23) at 11a (ET) with replays at 5p (ET) and additional replays on the SHE'S SO FUNNY and COMEDY CLASSICS channels and on demand.

« see more Net News