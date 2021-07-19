Coming Back For 2.0

A grant from the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING will keep the AMERICA AMPLIFIED public radio journalism initiative going for another round, this time based at METROPOLITAN INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WFYI/INDIANAPOLIS. "AMERICA AMPLIFIED 2.0," which will see WFYI leading a team to develop community engagement journalism practices at 20 public media stations in traditionally underserved areas, is being supported by an 18-month, $983,451 grant from CPB. The original AMERICA AMPLIFIED program was led by UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY noncommercial Variety KCUR/KANSAS CITY and initially covered the 2020 election before pivoting to cover the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At WFYI, we believe engagement is the key to expanding audiences and deepening impact through all our public media platforms,” said WFYI President and CEO GREG PETROWICH. “We’re pleased to have this opportunity to work with our colleagues at other stations to strengthen the role public media plays in their communities and learn from our shared experiences.”

“AMERICA AMPLIFIED demonstrated that community engagement is vital to public media journalism and a key to the trust that people place in their local public media stations,” said CPB SVP/Journalism, Radio And Community Service Grant Services KATHY MERRITT. “CPB is proud to support this initiative, which will extend engaged journalism across the system, enable stations to be more responsive to their audiences, and foster public trust.”

