'The Rise Guys' Expand To Chattanooga

AUDACY Active Rock WRXR (ROCK 105)/CHATTANOOGA, TN has added "THE RISE GUYS" for mornings, replacing SEAN STEWART, the morning host/Brand Manager who left the station last week amidst the AUDACY layoffs (NET NEWS 7/19/21). The top-rated "RISE GUYS" morning show is currently doing mornings from AUDACY Active Rock WTPT (93.3 PLANET)/GREENVILLE, SC and will expand to mornings on WRXR.

“We’re thrilled to welcome ‘THE RISE GUYS’ to our weekday programming slate on ROCK 105 and introduce this wildly entertaining show to our audience,” said AUDACY CHATTANOOGA Sr. VP/Market Manager NICHOLE HARTMAN. “We’re hoping this expanded footprint will not only help grow the show’s loyal fanbase – 'the P1s' – but give MATTMAN, NINE, PAIGE and FAT BOY a larger platform to take their show to new heights.”

"THE RISE GUYS' featuring hosts MATTMAN, NINE, PAIGE and FAT BOY have been rocking from GREENVILLE, SC since 2003. In 2020, the show also launched a weekly podcast "After Hours with THE RISE GUYS" featuring co-hosts MATTMAN and NINE.

