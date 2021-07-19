-
iHeartRadio Promos, Progressive Repeat On Top Of Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For July 12-18
July 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Promos for iHEARTRADIO once again led MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JULY 12-18, with PROGRESSIVE repeating as the top paid advertiser in second place. LOWE'S returned to the chart in third place, with INDEED repeating its fourth-place finish.
The top 10:
- iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week; 53395 instances)
- PROGRESSIVE (#2; 48988)
- LOWE'S (--; 48981)
- INDEED (#4; 42065)
- GEICO (#6; 36177)
- BANK OF AMERICA (#10; 35348)
- MURDER IN ILLINOIS PODCAST (--; 35183)
- BABBEL (#7; 32841)
- MCDONALD'S (#12; 30843)
- PELOTON (#17; 30587)