Top 10

Promos for iHEARTRADIO once again led MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JULY 12-18, with PROGRESSIVE repeating as the top paid advertiser in second place. LOWE'S returned to the chart in third place, with INDEED repeating its fourth-place finish.

The top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week; 53395 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#2; 48988) LOWE'S (--; 48981) INDEED (#4; 42065) GEICO (#6; 36177) BANK OF AMERICA (#10; 35348) MURDER IN ILLINOIS PODCAST (--; 35183) BABBEL (#7; 32841) MCDONALD'S (#12; 30843) PELOTON (#17; 30587)

