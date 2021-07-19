Romeo

Concert industry veteran FRAN ROMEO has joined the LIVE NATION joint venture, NESTE LIVE!, as a talent buyer and consultant.

ROMEO has been a top talent buyer for 22 years. Prior to founding her FRAN ROMEO AGENCY, she served as Pres. and owner of ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (REG) for over 10 years, during which REG won the IEBA Industry Achievement Award. Her other positions have included Managing Dir. of TBA Entertainment Corporation in SEATTLE, and Exec. VP/Fairs and Festivals for TBA, along with holding a seat on the Board of Directors for the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC and the INTERNATIONAL ENTERTAINMENT BUYERS ASSOCIATION.

“We are excited about this new partnership with FRAN ROMEO as she is considered a top talent buyer in the fair marketplace, and we expect this affiliation will bring high-level service and programming opportunities to NESTE LIVE!’s fair clients,” said NESTE Pres. GIL CUNNINGHAM.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me as GIL was my mentor when I first began buying talent, and having the affiliation with NESTE LIVE! brings a new level of offerings for my event clients,” said ROMEO. “It’s great to have LIVE NATION recognize the importance of the fair market in the entertainment space.”

