QUEEN LATIFAH and SHAKIM COMPERE's FLAVOR UNIT ENTERTAINMENT has entered a first-look audio project development deal with AUDIBLE. First out of the chute under the deal is screenwriter MICHAEL ELLIOT's "STREETS, RHYMES & SUGAR: A HIP-HOP MEMOIR," to be released AUGUST 5th, followed by a scripted fictional podcast, the rom-com "TECHNICALLY SPEAKING." QUEEN LATIFAH herself is scheduled to host a seven-episode series, "UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY," a 30-minute show featuring activists improving life in their communities.

AUDIBLE STUDIOS Head ZOLA MASHARIKI said, “Profoundly talented, multi-hyphenate, NEWARK native QUEEN LATIFAH has always honed in on culturally relevant, representative and hugely entertaining content. Having worked with QUEEN LATIFAH, SHAKIM COMPERE and FLAVOR UNIT for years across various film and TV projects, I’ve had a front row seat to watching their creative magic at work. We absolutely can’t wait to create and innovate with them on a slew of new audio projects.

"The NEWARK community is at the core of AUDIBLE’s DNA so we’re especially excited to have QUEEN LATIFAH cover social activism in her hometown and beyond with UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY.”

QUEEN LATIFAH added, "We are so excited to collaborate with AUDIBLE on a collection of shows that will highlight different communities, community leaders and friends of mine. A common thread within all of these shows will be to share stories that bring hope and entertainment to those at home who’ve had a tough year."

