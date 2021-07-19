Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JULY 12-18 showed downloads reversing a recent downward trend and rising 8% from the previous week but remaining down 21% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JULY 13, 2020 to JULY 18, 2021 was -21% for Arts, -32% for Business, -13% for Comedy, -60% for Education, -25% for History, -24% for News, -17% for Science, -29% for Society & Culture, -21% for Sports, and +29% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was +11% for Arts, +7% for Business, +13% for Comedy, -19% for Education, -13% for History, +7% for News, 0% for Science, +3% for Society & Culture, +12% for Sports, and +23% for True Crime.

