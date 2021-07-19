-
Downloads Up 8% Week-To-Week, Down 21% Year-To-Year In Podtrac Weekly Podcast Data Release For July 12-18
July 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JULY 12-18 showed downloads reversing a recent downward trend and rising 8% from the previous week but remaining down 21% on a year-to-year basis.
As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JULY 13, 2020 to JULY 18, 2021 was -21% for Arts, -32% for Business, -13% for Comedy, -60% for Education, -25% for History, -24% for News, -17% for Science, -29% for Society & Culture, -21% for Sports, and +29% for True Crime.
Week-to-week growth in 2021 was +11% for Arts, +7% for Business, +13% for Comedy, -19% for Education, -13% for History, +7% for News, 0% for Science, +3% for Society & Culture, +12% for Sports, and +23% for True Crime.