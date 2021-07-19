Back To NYC

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual BSM SUMMIT sports media conference is returning in both in-person and virtual form for 2022 and will be returning to NEW YORK, the same city where the last show was held in FEBRUARY 2020, just before the pandemic hit.

The 2022 conference will be held MARCH 2nd and 3rd at the ANNE BERNSTEIN HEATER near TIMES SQUARE. Details about the agenda and hotel availability will be announced in the coming weeks, according to BSM Pres. JASON BARRETT, and tickets will go on sale on AUGUST 1st. Meanwhile, the event will also be available in virtual form, with NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES handling the streaming production. BARRETT also said that the industry-only event will be returning to the WEST COAST for its 2023 and 2024 incarnations; the convention has previously been held in CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES.

