Bert, Bert & Louie

This past SATURDAY (7/17) many friends and supporters of the WESTWOOD ONE-syndicated THE BERT SHOW gathered to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the show, which has also been on CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)ATLANTA all of that time, too.

THE BERT SHOW co-hosts KRISTIN KLINGSHIRN, MOE MITCHELL and DAVI CRIMMINS, show director TOMMY OWEN as well as OM & Syndication Exec. Producer TRACEY KINNEY and CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Top 40 and Q99.7 PD LOUIE DIAZ were all on-hand to raise a glass to celebrate BERT’s great achievements in ratings and his show, now airing on 25 stations.

Current CUMULUS EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS originally hired BERT in MARCH 2001, and there is a terrific history of the hiring and success of BERT in the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION, written by RODNEY HO, that’s worth reading. Just click here.

« see more Net News