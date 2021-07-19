Now A Podcast, Too

A new podcast from JEFF and CALLIE DAULER's TENTWENTYTWO PROJECTS brings a popular parenting brand to the audio space. "MOMS ON CALL" is hosted by founders and pediatric nurses LAURA HUNTER and JENNIFER WALKER and debuted in MAY; the podcast joins the other resources offered by MOMS ON CALL, including videos, books, apps, and website.

“For more than 18 years, we have equipped moms and dads to parent with confidence using proven methods that really work,” said WALKER. “Now, we want to take parents behind the scenes to those times when LAURA and I called each other every day to discuss the stuff we heard and saw and got asked. There are no stupid questions, but there sure are some interesting ones.”

HUNTER said, “We've seen some stuff in 27 years of pediatrics and we’re laying it all out for parents! We've lived through some stuff too, from pregnancy to handling your adult kids, and every stage of between. We believe in parents and our new podcast is another way for us to meet parents where they’re at and help them better understand their little ones and enjoy the parenting process.”

