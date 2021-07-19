Packed House In Atlanta

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA held their annual "BIRTHDAY BASH 25" concert this past SATURDAY (7/17) at GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY's CENTER PARC STADIUM (NET NEWS 4/21). The sold-out event drew 25,000 people.

It was the first major live outdoor concert in ATLANTA and the country for URBAN ONE, Inc., since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The evening featured performances by 25 artists including LIL BABY, LIL DURK, YOUNG THUG, GUNNA, MIGOS, GUCCI MANE, MIGOS, RICK ROSS, YSL, LATTO, MONEYBAGG YO, YUNG BLEU, BRS CASH, MONEY MU, BEAT KING, ERICA BANKS, MOOSKI, and DREAM DOLL.

In addition, ATLANTA artists GOODIE MOB, YOUNG DRO, PASTOR TROY, CRIME MOB, FLY, MYKKO MONTANA, TRAVIS PORTER, and ARCHIE performed a special ATL Tribute celebrating the milestone 25th BIRTHDAY BASH anniversary.

RVP/GM TIM DAVIES said, “It was more than an amazing night showcasing the most important artists today. We helped FULTON COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH with onsite COVID vaccinations, raised national exposure, and generated funding for GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY’s athletic department. We also tested for HIV with the BLACC, held talent searches helping new artists launch their careers, and so much more.”

GEORGIA STATE Athletic Dir. CHARLIE COBB added, "What a great SATURDAY night hosting Hot 107.9’s 25th BIRTHDAY BASH at CENTER PARC STADIUM. The event has become a staple in ATLANTA for more than two decades, and we were pleased to get a chance to showcase our stadium. We would like to thank all of those who helped make it happen and look forward to many more events showcasing GEORGIA STATE in the future."

