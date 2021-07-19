Rebrand, New Shows

ALPHA MEDIA has rebranded its Sports KZDC-A-K233DB (ESPN SAN ANTONIO AM 1250 AND 94.5 FM)/SAN ANTONIO to "SAN ANTONIO'S SPORTS STAR."

PD and afternoon co-host ROB THOMPSON moves to both mornings and afternoons, co-hosting a new 7-10a (CT) local show with RUDY JAY ("R&R IN THE MORNINGS") and middays with KARL SCHOENING ("HALFTIME") noon-3p (CT). JASON MINNIX's "THE DRIVE" continues in the 4-7p slot while ESPN RADIO airs at other times.

« see more Net News