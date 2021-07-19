Robby Steinhardt (Photo: Kansas Facebook Page)

ALL ACCESS has learned that ROBBY STEINHARDT, the founder, violinist/vocalist for legendary rock band KANSAS, has passed away following a brief illness, according to his family. He was 71.

The family statement said, "ROBERT EUGENE STEINHARDT, was well recognised as a founding member and original violinist and vocalist for the rock band KANSAS. His violin and vocals on, 'Dust in The Wind,' 'Point Of No Return' and 'Carry On Wayward Son,' have etched ROBBY a solid place in rock history. ROBBY had been recording his new album with producer MICHAEL FRANKLIN, who put together an all-star cast of famous musicians in support of ROBBY’s comeback. STEINHARDT was very proud of this project, slated for release in late 2021. He had begun rehearsals for a national tour when he became ill. ROBBY is survived by his wife CINDY, and daughter BECKY. He will be deeply missed by all he knew and his music will last forever. A memorial will be announced in the future."

The members of KANSAS posted this statement on the KANSAS FACEBOOK page: "The members of the band KANSAS, past and present, wish to express our deepest sorrow over the death of our bandmate and friend, ROBBY STEINHARDT. ROBBY will always be in our souls, in our minds, and in our music. What he brought to us as bandmates, to the fans who attended our concerts, and to the sound of KANSAS, will always be heartfelt. We love him and will miss him always."

STEINHARDT was a founding member of KANSAS and was with the band from its inception in 1973 until his first departure in 1982. He returned in 1997 and stayed with the band until he retired from touring in 2006.

« back to Net News