Podcast Division

VOYAGE MEDIA, a company styling itself as an "incubator of original film and television content," has launched a podcast division.

The company is debuting three podcasts, including a scripted drama based on a true story, "LET ME TELL YOU ABOUT MY MURDER"; another scripted crime drama, "OTZI THE ICEMAN MUST DIE," also based on a true story and starring ETHAN SUPLEE; and "TRUE WAR STORIES," an anthology series, with LILI TAYLOR appearing on one of the initial episodes.

« see more Net News