Finebaum

PAUL FINEBAUM has signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN to continue to host his show on ESPN RADIO and SEC NETWORK and appear across ESPN and SEC NETWORK programming.

“I’m excited to continue our show on SEC Network and be part of the talented team at ESPN,” said FINEBAUM, who will be taking his "FINEBAUM FRIDAY" editions on the road once again in 2021. “One of my favorite things about this role is connecting with our listeners, and I’m truly looking forward to bringing our show to campuses again this fall. Especially over the past year, I’ve gotten a firsthand look at what our show means to those who tune in every day, and it’s a responsibility I’m honored to have.”

“Over the years, PAUL has brought his signature brand of commentary to THE PAUL FINEBAUM SHOW and across our networks,” said ESPN SVP/Production LEE FITTING. “PAUL is entrenched in the SEC, and his connection to the conference and its fan base, as well as with the media who cover college sports, is unmistakable. We also look forward to his return to SEC Nation, where viewers have come to expect and enjoy both his quick wit and candor.”

