Allen Performs In Denver Tonight

STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist JIMMIE ALLEN is set to headline the “Back the Blue” benefit concert tonight (7/19) at the GRIZZLY ROSE in DENVER. BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER is teaming up with the COLORADO FALLEN HERO FOUNDATION to host the event, with all proceeds going to the family of local fallen Officer GORDON BEESLEY, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty in late JUNE.

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's ROBYN OTTOLINI will open the show.

