The Winning Submission

CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES has named MARCEL SEVA of MISSION VIEJO, CA as the winner for the station’s Album Art Competition for 2021.

His original artwork will be the design for 88.5 STUDIO SESSION VOLUME 2. The vinyl release will be available as a premium later this year and will feature exclusive performances from SHARON VAN ETTEN, THE WAR ON DRUGS, SERATONES, CRAIG FINN, CALEXICO, THE WILD REEDS and more.

